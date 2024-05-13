Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.73.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$718.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.44. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta



Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

