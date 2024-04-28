Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

