Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

