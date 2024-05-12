National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ero Copper during the third quarter worth $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

