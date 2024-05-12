L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $29.72 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

