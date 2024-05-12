goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.80.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$178.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$101.34 and a 12-month high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

