Noble Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $181.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

