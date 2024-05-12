Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.85. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

