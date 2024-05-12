Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.85. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Stories
