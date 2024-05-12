Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $69.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

