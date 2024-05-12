Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

VPG opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 136.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

