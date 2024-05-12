Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $167.83 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 98.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

