Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 312.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 52,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

