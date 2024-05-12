Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Cryoport Trading Down 1.0 %

CYRX opened at $13.33 on Friday. Cryoport has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $656.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 10.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after buying an additional 74,037 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cryoport by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

