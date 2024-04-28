Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

AMD stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,344. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

