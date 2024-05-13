Short Interest in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Declines By 38.6%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriSalus Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:TLSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLSI

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.