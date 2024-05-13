Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Trading Up 1.1%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.56 and last traded at $170.97. 286,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,139,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 855.7% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in Zoetis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 127,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

