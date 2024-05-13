Forum Financial Management LP Has $623,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

LEN traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

