Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 157 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.13. 5,645,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,182. The company has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

