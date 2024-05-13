Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,375,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 164,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 70,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 145,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,946,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.