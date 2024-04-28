White Pine Capital LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.73. The company had a trading volume of 892,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

