The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 106,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,424,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $508,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,973 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,741. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

