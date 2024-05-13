UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 4.7% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 2,296,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,205,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -118.35 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

