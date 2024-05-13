C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $25,630,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,138. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

