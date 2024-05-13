Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. 5,279,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 30,401,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

