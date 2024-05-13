Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.
Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Community Bancshares
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.