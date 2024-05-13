Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.43. 4,841,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 39,819,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 867,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 459,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 52,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.