ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 45.5% in April

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.62% of ThermoGenesis worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ THMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 8,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,306. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

