Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.40

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.40 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 137.21 ($1.72), with a volume of 1355176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.20 ($1.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Greencore Group

Greencore Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Greencore Group

The firm has a market cap of £645.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Anne O’Leary bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($65,938.21). 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Greencore Group

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.