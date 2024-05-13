Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 36.4% in April

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance
TENX traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $61.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
