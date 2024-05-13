Forum Financial Management LP Buys 369 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $250.29. 628,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,371. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.