Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 46.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 806,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 523.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 463,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 284,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,594. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

