Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $458.72 and last traded at $457.56. Approximately 444,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,433,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $425.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,646,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,669,234,843.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,646,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,669,234,843.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,165,688 shares of company stock valued at $528,890,477. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

