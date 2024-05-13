Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,732,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

