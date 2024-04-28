Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$2.10. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 496,738 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.2410714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

