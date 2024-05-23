Moreno Evelyn V Has $709,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Tesla were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,955,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,620,203. The company has a market cap of $564.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average of $201.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

