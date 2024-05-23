Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Target Price to $28.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Fortrea stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 774,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,538. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -18.42.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

