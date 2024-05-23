BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

View Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $69.66. 220,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,354. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.