Moreno Evelyn V Has $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,235,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,438,096. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

