Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Acquires C$192,555.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

TSE BDGI traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,847. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.31. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDGI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.06.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.