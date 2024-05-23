Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Position Boosted by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Science Applications International by 108.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.27. 50,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

