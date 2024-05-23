Scotiabank Raises Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target to $16.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

BVN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 891,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,966. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

