iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.00

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.00 and traded as low as C$40.90. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.36.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

