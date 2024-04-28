Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.13

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.13 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.54). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 44.25 ($0.55), with a volume of 389,334 shares changing hands.

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.57 million, a PE ratio of -340.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watkin Jones

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £18,985.79 ($23,450.83). Insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

Featured Stories

