Allstate Corp Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $437.46. 314,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,847. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.71.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

