BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CGDV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 866,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.