Moreno Evelyn V Makes New Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 997,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.82%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

