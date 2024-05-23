PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.79. 17,731,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.