iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,804,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 376,118 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

