BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Buys 72 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $486.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,031. The stock has a market cap of $440.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

