Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after buying an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after buying an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

EL stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.54. 1,406,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

